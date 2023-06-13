ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Physicians' bad investments 

Patsy Newitt -  

Thirty-seven percent of physician specialists have invested in a stock or company that turned out badly. according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth and Debt Report 2023."

The report, published June 9, surveyed 10,011 physicians across more than 29 specialties about their income, net worth, and more from Oct. 7 to Jan. 17. 

Here is how physicians answered the question, "What were your bad investments?"

I invested in a stock or company that turned out badly 

Primary care physicians: 33 percent

Specialists: 37 percent 

I made a real estate investment that turned out poorly 

Primary care physicians: 11 percent

Specialists: 11 percent

I invested in something else that did not work out 

Primary care physicians: 18 percent 

Specialists: 20 percent

I have never made a particular investing mistake 

Primary care physicians: 33 percent

Specialists: 34 percent

I haven't made any investments 

Primary care physicians: 17 percent

Specialists: 12 percent

