Physician surrenders license after soliciting kickbacks from AstraZeneca

Steven Simon, MD, a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician based in Leawood, Kan., surrendered his medical license July 16.

Mr. Simon pleaded guilty in January to soliciting kickbacks from AstraZeneca, telling a company representative in 2017 that his prescriptions for Movantik, a medicine for patients with opioid-induced constipation, would be contingent on the number of paid speaking engagements he gave on behalf of the company. If AstraZeneca provided him with additional speaking engagements, Mr. Simon said he would prescribe Movantik to more patients, according to his plea agreement.

AstraZeneca stopped giving Mr. Simon speaking engagements after the conversation with his representative and conducted an internal investigation.

Mr. Simon is no longer able to practice medicine in Kansas.