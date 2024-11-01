Physician sues Kaiser Permanente-affiliated group for $8M

A Salem, Ore., radiologist has filed a lawsuit against a Kaiser Permanente-affiliated physician group alleging he faced retaliation after bringing forth fraud allegations against two other physicians, The Lund Report reported Nov. 1.

The practice, Northwest Permanente, is the largest medical group in Oregon and southwest Washington and "strongly disputes" the allegations, according to the report.

David Tarbox, MD, filed a complaint Oct. 20 alleging fraudulent conduct by Joe Shen, MD, and Dorothy Pao, MD, a married couple employed by the practice until November 2022.

According to the suit, Dr. Tarbox discovered Dr. Shen purportedly was reading exams and taking shifts for Dr. Pao, causing fraudulent claims and medical records. When Dr. Tarbox raised concerns, his superiors allegedly responded with retaliation and cover-up.

Dr. Shen now faces discipline by the Oregon Medical Board and, in April, Dr. Pao agreed to surrender her license and pay a $10,000 fine. The pair resigned in November 2022 after Dr. Tarbox took his concerns to an executive committee.

Dr. Tarbox is seeking economic damages at up to $750,000 and other noneconomic retribution not to exceed $7.5 million.

"We highly value our employees and physicians, and we are committed to keeping them safe in the workplace," Northwest Permanente said in a statement shared with Becker's. "This includes protecting them from discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. We strongly dispute the claims in this case and will vigorously defend ourselves."

Read more about the lawsuit here.