Physician sues Houston Methodist for $25M, alleges defamation

An ENT is suing Houston Methodist Hospital for $25 million, alleging the hospital defamed her for expressing her opinion on vaccine mandates, local NBC affiliate KPRC reported July 24.

Mary Bowden, MD, who runs her own private practice and has privileges at the hospital, said it damaged her reputation and published defamatory statements to media about her after she posted on Twitter that she felt vaccination mandates are wrong, according to the station.

The lawsuit references tweets from the hospital that said Dr. Bowden's opinions on the COVID-19 vaccine "are harmful to the community" and "do not reflect reliable medical evidence."

"I’m self-conscious now. In Houston, I go to the grocery store, and I wonder if people know who I am, and I worry about the safety of my children," Dr. Bowden told KPRC.