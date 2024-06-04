Physician sued for failing to pay $650K in taxes 

An osteopathic physician in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, is being sued by the federal government for allegedly not paying nearly $650,000 in taxes and late fees, cleveland.com reported June 3.

The suit alleges Sherri Tenpenny, MD, didn't pay taxes in 2001, 2012 and 2013. Dr. Tenpenny told the publication she has tried to settle the dispute several times, alleging she set up payment plans but didn't finish paying her taxes.

Dr. Tenpenny previously drew national attention when she claimed COVID-19 vaccines caused people to become "magnetized." She urged Ohio legislators to block vaccine requirements, claiming the shots made recipients "interface with cell towers."

Around 350 complaints were filed with the medical board about Dr. Tenpenny. She refused to meet with investigators, and her license was suspended in August 2023.

Her license was restored in April after she met requirements and paid a $3,000 fine, according to the report.