Physician specialty with the most physicians in private practice

About 89 percent of practicing pediatricians work in private practice, according to the most recent data from career website Zippia

Ten physician specialties ranked by percentage of practitioners in private practice: 

  1. Pediatricians: 89 percent
  2. Gastroenterologists: 88 percent
  3. Orthopedic surgeons: 85 percent
  4. Neurologist: 84 percent
  5. Cardiologists: 83 percent
  6. General surgeon: 83 percent 
  7. Endocrinologist: 82 percent
  8. Psychiatrist: 81 percent
  9. Ophthalmologists: 77 percent
  10. Anesthesiologist: 75 percent

