Physician signing bonuses over the last 5 years

Patsy Newitt -  

Merritt Hawkins and AMN Healthcare laid out how signing bonuses for physicians have shifted over the last five years in their report, "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."

The report is based on 2,695 physician and advanced practitioner search engagements conducted from April 1, 2021, to March 31.

Here's how the amount of signing bonuses offered to physicians has shifted over the last five years. 

 

 

Low 

Average 

High

2021-2022

$5,000

$31,000

$400,000

2020-2021

$1,000

$29,656

$240,000

2019-2020

$2,500

$27,893

$100,000

2018-2019

$3,000

$32,692

$225,000

2017-2018

$2,500

$33,707

$180,000

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast