ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Physician shot, injured at Texas medical office building

Claire Wallace -  

A physician was shot and injured inside of a Cedar Hill, Texas-based medical office building at the Methodist Family Health Center, according to a July 26 report from CBS News Texas

Dispatchers were called to the scene around 12:20 p.m. on July 25 following reports of an active shooter. Upon arrival, they found one victim, a physician, with a gunshot wound outside of the clinic. 

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, which was involved in a car crash. Police officers shot the suspect, who is in stable condition, according to the report.  

