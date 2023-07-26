Physician shot, injured at Texas medical office building

A physician was shot and injured inside of a Cedar Hill, Texas-based medical office building at the Methodist Family Health Center, according to a July 26 report from CBS News Texas.

Dispatchers were called to the scene around 12:20 p.m. on July 25 following reports of an active shooter. Upon arrival, they found one victim, a physician, with a gunshot wound outside of the clinic.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, which was involved in a car crash. Police officers shot the suspect, who is in stable condition, according to the report.