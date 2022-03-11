Physician referrals jump 46% with health information exchanges & 5 more study insights

Six study insights published by Becker's in the last two weeks:

1. Health information exchanges have increased physician referrals by 46 percent, according to a study from New York-based University at Buffalo School of Management.

2. Shifting to a more integrated healthcare approach could help save health systems money, improve medical staff experience and health outcomes, according to a March 8 report from the Samueli Foundation.

3. Patients using an app versus verbal screenings are more than twice as likely to disclose sensitive information such as domestic violence, depression and fall risks, according to a study published March 8 in JAMA Network Open.

4. Americans pay completely out-of-pocket just 5 percent of the time when filling prescriptions, according to a report released Feb. 28 by personal finance service ValuePenguin.

5. Receiving care from hospitals with higher inpatient prices leads to a 35 percent reduction in in-hospital mortality, but this relationship is mostly only true in relatively unconcentrated markets, according to a study by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

6. Nurses under 35 years old have been the hardest hit by the pandemic, with many suffering from mental health issues and over half of them considering leaving their positions, according to a new survey.