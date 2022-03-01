Physician quality bonuses down 41%: 5 stats

There has been a shift away from quality and relative value unit-based bonuses for physicians, according to Physicians Thrive's 2022 "Physician Compensation Report." 

Here are five stats on the types of bonuses earned by physicians:

  1. RVU-based: 57 percent — down from 73 percent last year
  2. Net collections: 23 percent — up from 13 percent last year
  3. Gross billings: 2 percent — same as last year
  4. Patient encounters : 10 percent — down from 12 percent last year
  5. Quality: 23 percent — down from 64 percent last year

