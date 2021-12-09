Physician Partners of America clinics to add spinal cord stimulation systems

Physician Partners of America will add a spinal cord stimulation system to its offices to help patients with painful diabetic neuropathy, the pain management practice said Dec. 9.

The organization partnered with medical device company Nevro to add its HFX system. The system is the only one of its kind approved by the FDA with a special indication for painful diabetic neuropathy.

Physician Partners of America operates pain management clinics and ASCs in Florida, Texas and California.