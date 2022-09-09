Physician-owned practices outperforming hospital peers: Report

Patsy Newitt -  

In 2021, physicians in physician-owned practices outproduced their hospital peers in six of the seven measured specialties, according to Medical Group Management Association's September 2022 report, "Performance and Practices of Successful Medical Groups."

Here's the median work relative value unit production in physician-owned practices as a percentage of wRVU production in hospital-owned practices in 2021:

Specialty

Percentage

Cardiology 

105.6 percent

Family medicine

126.1 percent

Internal medicine

94.2 percent

Orthopedic surgery

111.1 percent

Radiology

108 percent

General surgery

106.5 percent

Urology

103.7 percent

