Physician-owned practices outperforming hospital peers: Report

In 2021, physicians in physician-owned practices outproduced their hospital peers in six of the seven measured specialties, according to Medical Group Management Association's September 2022 report, "Performance and Practices of Successful Medical Groups."
Here's the median work relative value unit production in physician-owned practices as a percentage of wRVU production in hospital-owned practices in 2021:
|
Specialty
|
Percentage
|
Cardiology
|
105.6 percent
|
Family medicine
|
126.1 percent
|
Internal medicine
|
94.2 percent
|
Orthopedic surgery
|
111.1 percent
|
Radiology
|
108 percent
|
General surgery
|
106.5 percent
|
Urology
|
103.7 percent