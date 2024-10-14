Physician-owned practice joins New York community health network

East Setauket, N.Y.-based Three Village Medical Care, owned by Siva Kolupoti, MD, has joined Stony Brook (N.Y.) Medicine Community Medical Group, TBR News Media reported Oct. 14.

Stony Brook Medicine Community Medical Group is an arm of Stony Brook Medicine, which includes over 40 community practices spanning over 50 locations across Long Island.

Dr. Kolupoti is an internal medicine physician with more than 20 years of experience.

“We proudly welcome Dr. Kolupoti back to Long Island with his practice, Three Village Medical Care,” Dara Brener, MD, clinical quality director of Stony Brook Medicine Community Medical Group, said in the report. “His dedication to providing comprehensive primary care to his patients is an essential foundation in their healthcare journey.”