Physician on-call demands by specialty

Call is mandatory for 75% of physicians, according to a report from Physician Side Gigs, an online community of more than 195,000 physicians. 

Here's a breakdown of on-call requirements by specialty, using data from the group's salary and compensation negotiation databases. 

Anesthesiology:

  • 91% of anesthesiologists reported that call was mandatory.
  • Only 64% received pay for being on call.

Cardiology:

  • 91% of cardiologists reported that call was mandatory.
  • Only 36% received pay for being on call.

Family medicine:

  • 91% of family medicine doctors reported that call was mandatory.
  • Only 26% received pay for being on call.

Gastroenterology:

  • 82% of gastroenterologists reported that call was mandatory.
  • Only 45% reported being paid for being on call.

General surgery:

  • 76% of general surgeons reported that call was mandatory.
  • Only 48% reported being paid for call.

Internal medicine:

  • 74% of internal medicine doctors reported that call was mandatory.
  • Only 15% reported getting paid for being on call.

Neurology:

  • 89% of neurologists reported that call was mandatory.
  • Only 33% reported being paid for being on call.

OB-GYN:

  • 83% of OB-GYNs reported that call was mandatory.
  • Only 39% received pay for being on call.

Orthopedic surgery:

  • 73% of orthopedic surgeons reported that call was mandatory.
  • Only 55% reported receiving pay for being on call.

Pediatrics:

  • 81% of pediatricians reported that call was mandatory.
  • Only 24% reported getting paid for being on call.

Radiology:

  • 100% of radiologists reported that call was mandatory.
  • Only 45% were paid for being on call.

Urology:

  • 100% of urologists reported that call was mandatory.
  • 70% reported getting paid for call.

