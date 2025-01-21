Physician on-call demands by specialty

Call is mandatory for 75% of physicians, according to a report from Physician Side Gigs, an online community of more than 195,000 physicians.
Here's a breakdown of on-call requirements by specialty, using data from the group's salary and compensation negotiation databases.
Anesthesiology:
- 91% of anesthesiologists reported that call was mandatory.
- Only 64% received pay for being on call.
Cardiology:
- 91% of cardiologists reported that call was mandatory.
- Only 36% received pay for being on call.
Family medicine:
- 91% of family medicine doctors reported that call was mandatory.
- Only 26% received pay for being on call.
Gastroenterology:
- 82% of gastroenterologists reported that call was mandatory.
- Only 45% reported being paid for being on call.
General surgery:
- 76% of general surgeons reported that call was mandatory.
- Only 48% reported being paid for call.
Internal medicine:
- 74% of internal medicine doctors reported that call was mandatory.
- Only 15% reported getting paid for being on call.
Neurology:
- 89% of neurologists reported that call was mandatory.
- Only 33% reported being paid for being on call.
OB-GYN:
- 83% of OB-GYNs reported that call was mandatory.
- Only 39% received pay for being on call.
Orthopedic surgery:
- 73% of orthopedic surgeons reported that call was mandatory.
- Only 55% reported receiving pay for being on call.
Pediatrics:
- 81% of pediatricians reported that call was mandatory.
- Only 24% reported getting paid for being on call.
Radiology:
- 100% of radiologists reported that call was mandatory.
- Only 45% were paid for being on call.
Urology:
- 100% of urologists reported that call was mandatory.
- 70% reported getting paid for call.