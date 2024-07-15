Physician net collections increased 4.3%: Survey

Overall median net collections increased 4.3% –– lower than the 5.3% overall increase in compensation from 2023 to 2024, according to an American Medical Group Association survey released July 12.

President of AMGA Consulting Fred Horton noted in the survey that this was a serious challenge for medical groups in the U.S. “This issue, especially related to Medicare payment updates, must be addressed in order for organizations to afford necessary increases in compensation without continually relying on a need for providers to see more patients,” he said.

Here’s a breakdown of median net collections by specialty:

Primary care: 4.5%, a decrease from 5.9% in 2023.

Medical specialties: 3.6%, up from 2.2% in 2023.

Surgical specialties 5.2%, an increase from 2.8% in 2023.

Radiology/anesthesiology/pathology: 4%, down from 7.7% in 202