Physician monthly, weekly & hourly pay per state

Massachusetts physicians receive the highest monthly pay, according to data from Ziprecruiter.
ZipRecruiter salary estimates are derived from employer job postings and third party data sources
Here is physician monthly, weekly and hourly pay per state:
|
State
|
Monthly Pay
|
Weekly Pay
|
Hourly Wage
|
Massachusetts
|
$18,431
|
$4,253
|
$106.33
|
Hawaii
|
$18,167
|
$4,192
|
$104.81
|
Connecticut
|
$17,983
|
$4,150
|
$103.75
|
Wisconsin
|
$17,704
|
$4,086
|
$102.14
|
Tennessee
|
$17,589
|
$4,059
|
$101.48
|
Washington
|
$17,526
|
$4,045
|
$101.11
|
Minnesota
|
$17,522
|
$4,043
|
$101.09
|
Rhode Island
|
$17,483
|
$4,035
|
$100.86
|
Ohio
|
$17,460
|
$4,029
|
$100.73
|
New York
|
$17,379
|
$4,010
|
$100.26
|
Alaska
|
$17,200
|
$3,969
|
$99.23
|
North Dakota
|
$17,193
|
$3,968
|
$99.19
|
Utah
|
$17,101
|
$3,946
|
$98.66
|
Nevada
|
$17,064
|
$3,938
|
$98.45
|
Louisiana
|
$16,992
|
$3,921
|
$98.03
|
New Mexico
|
$16,840
|
$3,886
|
$97.16
|
New Hampshire
|
$16,776
|
$3,871
|
$96.78
|
Maryland
|
$16,729
|
$3,861
|
$96.51
|
South Dakota
|
$16,691
|
$3,852
|
$96.29
|
Iowa
|
$16,549
|
$3,819
|
$95.47
|
Oregon
|
$16,476
|
$3,802
|
$95.05
|
Nebraska
|
$16,437
|
$3,793
|
$94.83
|
Kansas
|
$16,292
|
$3,760
|
$93.99
|
Virginia
|
$16,222
|
$3,744
|
$93.59
|
California
|
$15,860
|
$3,660
|
$91.50
|
Vermont
|
$15,779
|
$3,641
|
$91.03
|
South Carolina
|
$15,767
|
$3,639
|
$90.97
|
Colorado
|
$15,744
|
$3,633
|
$90.83
|
Delaware
|
$15,642
|
$3,610
|
$90.24
|
Wyoming
|
$15,581
|
$3,596
|
$89.89
|
Oklahoma
|
$15,277
|
$3,526
|
$88.14
|
Mississippi
|
$15,269
|
$3,524
|
$88.09
|
Kentucky
|
$15,131
|
$3,492
|
$87.29
|
West Virginia
|
$15,106
|
$3,486
|
$87.15
|
New Jersey
|
$14,989
|
$3,459
|
$86.48
|
Idaho
|
$14,858
|
$3,429
|
$85.72
|
Pennsylvania
|
$14,851
|
$3,427
|
$85.68
|
Montana
|
$14,826
|
$3,421
|
$85.53
|
Arkansas
|
$14,815
|
$3,419
|
$85.47
|
Maine
|
$14,775
|
$3,410
|
$85.24
|
Michigan
|
$14,767
|
$3,408
|
$85.20
|
Illinois
|
$14,734
|
$3,400
|
$85.01
|
Arizona
|
$14,673
|
$3,386
|
$84.65
|
Indiana
|
$14,579
|
$3,364
|
$84.11
|
Missouri
|
$14,420
|
$3,328
|
$83.19
|
Texas
|
$14,351
|
$3,312
|
$82.80
|
Georgia
|
$14,155
|
$3,267
|
$81.67
|
Alabama
|
$13,824
|
$3,190
|
$79.75
|
North Carolina
|
$13,436
|
$3,101
|
$77.52
|
Florida
|
$13,342
|
$3,079
|
$76.97