Physician monthly, weekly & hourly pay per state

Patsy Newitt -  

Massachusetts physicians receive the highest monthly pay, according to data from Ziprecruiter

ZipRecruiter salary estimates are derived from employer job postings and third party data sources

Here is physician monthly, weekly and hourly pay per state:

 

State

Monthly Pay

Weekly Pay

Hourly Wage

Massachusetts

$18,431

$4,253

$106.33

Hawaii

$18,167

$4,192

$104.81

Connecticut

$17,983

$4,150

$103.75

Wisconsin

$17,704

$4,086

$102.14

Tennessee

$17,589

$4,059

$101.48

Washington

$17,526

$4,045

$101.11

Minnesota

$17,522

$4,043

$101.09

Rhode Island

$17,483

$4,035

$100.86

Ohio

$17,460

$4,029

$100.73

New York

$17,379

$4,010

$100.26

Alaska

$17,200

$3,969

$99.23

North Dakota

$17,193

$3,968

$99.19

Utah

$17,101

$3,946

$98.66

Nevada

$17,064

$3,938

$98.45

Louisiana

$16,992

$3,921

$98.03

New Mexico

$16,840

$3,886

$97.16

New Hampshire

$16,776

$3,871

$96.78

Maryland

$16,729

$3,861

$96.51

South Dakota

$16,691

$3,852

$96.29

Iowa

$16,549

$3,819

$95.47

Oregon

$16,476

$3,802

$95.05

Nebraska

$16,437

$3,793

$94.83

Kansas

$16,292

$3,760

$93.99

Virginia

$16,222

$3,744

$93.59

California

$15,860

$3,660

$91.50

Vermont

$15,779

$3,641

$91.03

South Carolina

$15,767

$3,639

$90.97

Colorado

$15,744

$3,633

$90.83

Delaware

$15,642

$3,610

$90.24

Wyoming

$15,581

$3,596

$89.89

Oklahoma

$15,277

$3,526

$88.14

Mississippi

$15,269

$3,524

$88.09

Kentucky

$15,131

$3,492

$87.29

West Virginia

$15,106

$3,486

$87.15

New Jersey

$14,989

$3,459

$86.48

Idaho

$14,858

$3,429

$85.72

Pennsylvania

$14,851

$3,427

$85.68

Montana

$14,826

$3,421

$85.53

Arkansas

$14,815

$3,419

$85.47

Maine

$14,775

$3,410

$85.24

Michigan

$14,767

$3,408

$85.20

Illinois

$14,734

$3,400

$85.01

Arizona

$14,673

$3,386

$84.65

Indiana

$14,579

$3,364

$84.11

Missouri

$14,420

$3,328

$83.19

Texas

$14,351

$3,312

$82.80

Georgia

$14,155

$3,267

$81.67

Alabama

$13,824

$3,190

$79.75

North Carolina

$13,436

$3,101

$77.52

Florida

$13,342

$3,079

$76.97

