Physician malpractice by the numbers

Here are 12 statistics on physician malpratice, drawn from Medical Economics' "92nd Physician Report," Medscape's "2021 Physician Malpractice Report" and a 2020 report by Coverys, a provider of medical professional liability insurance.

1. Fifty-one percent of physicians and77 percent of surgeons have been named in a malpractice lawsuit.

2. Ten states with the most malpractice suits, followed by percent of the states' physicians named in a malpractice suit:

Indiana: 64 percent

New York: 61 percent

Pennsylvania: 61 percent

Illinois: 59 percent

New Jersey: 59 percent

South Carolina: 58 percent

Louisiana: 57 percent

Tennessee: 56 percent

North Carolina: 55 percent

Maryland: 54 percent

3. Percent of physicians named in malpractice suits by specialty:

Plastic surgery: 83 percent

General surgery: 83 percent

Orthopedics: 81 percent

Urology: 80 percent

OB-GYN: 79 percent

Specialized surgery: 74 percent

Emergency surgery: 70 percent

Otolaryngology: 68 percent

Radiology: 64 percent

Cardiology: 58 percent

4. ​​Change in malpractice premiums from 2019-20:

Increased: 22 percent

Stayed the same: 61 percent

Decreased: 6 percent

Don’t know: 11 percent

5. Median annual malpractice premiums for primary care physicians in 2020:

Family medicine: $8,200

Internal medicine: $10,200

6. Median annual malpractice premiums by gender:

Men: $11,000

Women: $8,300

7. Median annual malpractice premiums by geographic region:

Northeast: $12,400

South: $9,000

Midwest: $11,400

West: $10,200

8. Median annual malpractice premiums by years in practice:

10 or less: $11,600

11-20: $11,300

21-30: $11,700

31-40: $10,000

41 or more: $8,700

9. Median annual malpractice premiums by practice ownership:

Practice owners: $10,500

Non-owners: $10,300

10. Malpractice allegations related to surgery, procedure or diagnosis account for 57 percent of all allegations. Those three allegation types also accounted for 59 percent of indemnity paid.

11. Anesthesia-related allegations represent just 2.8 percent of medical malpractice claims.

12. ​​Sixty-three percent of surgical malpractice claims involved a surgeon with multiple claims.