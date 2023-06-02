Physician incentive bonuses in 2022 vs. 2021

Physicians across all specialties earned more incentive bonuses on average in 2022 than in 2021, according to Medscape's 2023 "Physician Compensation Report."
The study surveyed more than 10,000 physicians across 29 specialties.
Below is a comparison of incentive bonuses in 2022 and 2021 for all physicians, primary care physicians and specialty physicians:
2022:
Orthopedics: $134,000
Cardiology: $88,000
Radiology: $80,000
General surgery: $75,000
Anesthesiology: $68,000
OB-GYN: $57,000
Emergency medicine: $37,000
Psychiatry: $37,000
Family medicine: $34,000
Internal medicine: $33,000
Pediatrics: $31,000
2021:
Orthopedics: $126,000
Cardiology: $85,000
Anesthesiology: $68,000
Radiology: $66,000
Emergency medicine: $51,000
OB-GYN: $49,000
General surgery: $46,000
Psychiatry: $33,000
Family medicine: $30,000
Internal medicine: $29,000
Pediatrics: $28,000