Physician incentive bonuses in 2022 vs. 2021

Physicians across all specialties earned more incentive bonuses on average in 2022 than in 2021, according to Medscape's 2023 "Physician Compensation Report."

The study surveyed more than 10,000 physicians across 29 specialties.

Below is a comparison of incentive bonuses in 2022 and 2021 for all physicians, primary care physicians and specialty physicians:

2022:

Orthopedics: $134,000

Cardiology: $88,000

Radiology: $80,000

General surgery: $75,000

Anesthesiology: $68,000

OB-GYN: $57,000

Emergency medicine: $37,000

Psychiatry: $37,000

Family medicine: $34,000

Internal medicine: $33,000

Pediatrics: $31,000





2021:

Orthopedics: $126,000

Cardiology: $85,000

Anesthesiology: $68,000

Radiology: $66,000

Emergency medicine: $51,000

OB-GYN: $49,000

General surgery: $46,000

Psychiatry: $33,000

Family medicine: $30,000

Internal medicine: $29,000

Pediatrics: $28,000



