Physician groups outproduce hospital-owned groups in 5 of 6 specialties: report

Marcus Robertson -  

Physicians at physician-owned practices produced more wRVUs than those in hospital groups in 2021 in five out of six specialties evaluated, according to MGMA.

Internal medicine was the only specialty that saw lower productivity at physician groups than hospital-owned practices, according to the Sept. 2022 report "Performance and Practices of Successful Medical Groups." Orthopedic surgeons saw the biggest productivity gap, with the specialty outperforming those of hospital groups by 11.1 percent.

 

 

Median wRVUs of physicians in physician practices as a percentage of those in hospital-owned groups

Specialty

2006

2011

2016

2021

Cardiology (noninvasive)

94.4%

108.9%

87.6%

105.6%

Internal medicine (general)

99.1%

104.4%

98.0%

94.2%

Orthopedic surgery (general)

93.2%

101.0%

103.0%

111.1%

Radiology (diagnostic)

103.5%

115.0%

98.0%

108.0%

Surgery (general)

102.8%

106.1%

103.8%

106.5%

Urology

88.7%

116.0%

109.7%

103.7%

 

