Physician found guilty for $1.5M fraud scheme

Eureka, Ill.-based chiropractor Carrie Musselman was found guilty for a $1.5 million scheme that defrauded Medicare and other major insurance companies.

Ms. Musselman falsely claimed that services were provided by physicians when they were actually performed by nurse practitioners and physician assistants, leading to higher reimbursement, according to a Feb. 25 news release from the Justice Department.

She also misrepresented a procedure — billing electroacupuncture as a surgically implanted neurostimulator — which would not have qualified for payment otherwise, according to the release.

Additionally, Ms. Musselman billed for services that were never provided, including fake neurostimulator placements and allergy injections that were actually unapproved oral drops.

She remains released on bond and faces up to 10 years in prison for healthcare fraud, up to 20 years for each wire fraud charge and fines of up to $250,000 per conviction.