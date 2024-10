Physician compensation in the states with the most, least physicians per capita

Physicians have an average annual salary of $187,330 in Pennsylvania, the state with the most physicians per capita, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Pennsylvania has 167.55 physicians for every 100,000 residents, almost ten times more than South Dakota, which is the state with the lowest number of physicians per capita at 18.3 physicians per 100,000 residents.

Data on the number of physicians in each state and compensation is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which updated employment data to reflect 2023 in April.

Here is the average salary for physicians in the five states with the highest number of physicians per capita:

Pennsylvania

Average annual salary: $187,330

Physicians per capita: 167.55 physicians per 100,000 residents

Ohio

Average annual salary: $271,040

Physicians per capita: 159.24 physicians per 100,000 residents

Kansas

Average annual salary: $230,000

Physicians per capita: 158.95 physicians per 100,000 residents

Hawaii

Average annual salary: $304,140

Physicians per capita: 154.45 physicians per 100,000 residents

Illinois

Average annual salary: $212,250

Physicians per capita: 141.09 physicians per 100,000 residents

Here is the average salary for physicians in the five states with the lowest number of physicians per capita:

South Dakota

Average annual salary: $296,490

Physicians per capita: 18.3 physicians per 100,000 residents

Colorado

Average annual salary: $323,020

Physicians per capita: 30.01 physicians per 100,000 residents

Iowa

Average annual salary: $257,940

Physicians per capita: 42.93 physicians per 100,000 residents

North Dakota

Average annual salary: $351,270

Physicians per capita: 46.9 physicians per 100,000 residents

Alaska

Average annual salary: $284,240

Physicians per capita: 47.71 physicians per 100,000 residents