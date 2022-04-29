Physician charged in alleged $5M scheme to defraud NBA health plan

Washington emergency medicine physician William Washington, MD, was among 19 people charged in an alleged scheme to defraud the NBA's health plan of $5 million, the Justice Department said April 27.

Between 2017 and 2021, Dr. Washington allegedly provided invoices to the scheme's alleged orchestrator, Terrence Williams, a former NBA player, for medical services that were never provided. Former NBA Players Association Vice President Keyon Dooling, currently an assistant coach for the Utah Jazz, allegedly recruited others to participate in the scheme, the department said.

Around March 2019, Mr. Williams allegedly texted another conspirator, California dentist Aamir Wahab, DDS, to request additional fraudulent invoices, the Justice Department said.

"We not gonna act like you doing dental work," Mr. Williams allegedly texted Dr. Wahab. Their exchange also included the names, dates and amounts to be listed on the allegedly fraudulent invoices, the department said.

Dr. Washington was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and wire fraud, the Justice Department said. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.