ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Physician charged in $31M fraud scheme 

Patsy Newitt -  

A Whitefish, Mo.-based physician was sentenced for his role in a $31 million fraud scheme.

From January 2022 to July 2023, Ronald Dean, MD, was paid by a telemedicine company to sign orders for medically unnecessary durable medical equipment and then charged Medicare, and other government programs, for telemedicine office visits that did not occur, according to a Dec. 13 news release from the Justice Department. 

Dr. Dean was sentenced to six months in prison and six months of home confinement, and was fined $100,000 and ordered to pay $780,509 restitution.

