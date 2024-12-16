Physician charged in $31M fraud scheme 

A Whitefish, Mo.-based physician was sentenced for his role in a $31 million fraud scheme.

From January 2022 to July 2023, Ronald Dean, MD, was paid by a telemedicine company to sign orders for medically unnecessary durable medical equipment and then charged Medicare, and other government programs, for telemedicine office visits that did not occur, according to a Dec. 13 news release from the Justice Department.

Dr. Dean was sentenced to six months in prison and six months of home confinement, and was fined $100,000 and ordered to pay $780,509 restitution.