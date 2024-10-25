Physician charged in $17M scheme to illegally sell cancer drugs

A Royal Oak, Mich., physician was charged or his role in a multimillion-dollar scheme to sell prescription cancer drugs.

From 2019 to August 2023, Naveed Aslam, MD, conspired with others to buy and sell expensive cancer drugs for profit, according to an Oct. 25 news release from the Justice Department.

Dr. Aslam used his access to cancer drugs through his medical practice, Somerset Hematology and Oncology, to purchase the cancer drugs and then sold them to customers through his co-conspirators' company.

Through the scheme, Dr. Aslam acquired and sold more than $17 million in prescription cancer drugs and profited more than $2.5 million.

Dr. Aslam was charged for one count of conspiracy to illegally sell or trade prescription drugs and 10 counts of illegally selling or trading prescription drugs.






