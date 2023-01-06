Physician appointment wait times on the rise, study says

AMN Healthcare in partnership with Merritt Hawkins released its 2022 "Survey of Physician Appointment Wait Times and Medicare and Medicaid Acceptance Rates," which found that wait times for physician appointments have increased by 8 percent since 2017.

Wait times are up 24 percent since 2004, when the survey was first conducted.

The survey focused on five specialties among 15 metropolitan areas, including obstetrics and gynecology, cardiology, orthopedic surgery, dermatology and family medicine, according to a Jan. 5 release from the Washington State Hospital Association. It found that on average, it takes 26 days to schedule a new patient appointment.

The research also found that the areas included in the study have some of the largest ratios of physicians per capita in the U.S.



Find the whole study here.