Physical therapy operators charged in $80M fraud scheme 

Two Texas-based individuals have been charged for a scheme involving a state-wide chain of physical therapy clinics defrauding a federal worker's compensation program.

Physician assistant Ricardo Cano, of McAllen, and Rosita Cano Meeks, of Edinburg, were taken into custody on an 18-count indictment that charges them with conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and 10 counts of healthcare fraud, according to an Aug. 24 Justice Department news release.

From 2014 to 2019, the indictment alleges they billed more than $80 million to the Department of Labor's Worker Compensation Program for physical therapy services provided to injured federal employees. The indictment alleges the clinic submitted inflated claims for fictional medical visits, excessive therapy and fraudulent durable medical equipment.

According to the indictment, Mr. Cano was involved with an arrangement with a physician to falsely give the appearance the physician oversaw and managed the clinics. Additionally, Mr. Cano allegedly coordinated with the physician to obstruct a Texas Medical Board inquiry into a complaint about Mr. Cano's role.

Finally, the indictment alleges Mr. Cano transferred around $43 million from the Texas Federal Wellness Center to various bank accounts.