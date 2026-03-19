Phoenix Children’s taps chief strategy officer to grow ambulatory care

Phoenix Children’s has appointed Stephanie Kearney as senior vice president and chief strategy officer, effective in April.

In the role, Ms. Kearney will oversee enterprise strategy and lead community engagement, project management and marketing, according to a March 19 news release.

She has 15 years of healthcare leadership experience focused on ambulatory strategy and market positioning. She most recently served as chief ambulatory officer at Cody Regional Health in Wyoming, and previously held leadership roles at Colorado-based Vail Health and Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.