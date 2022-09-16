Personal healthcare cost increase by region from 1991-2020

Claire Wallace -  

The average annual cost of personal healthcare expenditures by region grew everywhere in the U.S. since 1991, with the Rocky Mountain region seeing the highest annual increase rate on average according to data from the CMS

Average annual healthcare cost increase by region from 1991-2020: 

1. New England: 5.4 percent 

2. Mideast: 5.4 percent

3. Great Lakes: 5.1 percent 

4. Plains: 5.6 percent 

5. Southeast: 5.9 percent 

6. Southwest: 6.4 percent 

7. Rocky Mountains: 6.5 percent 

8. Far West: 5.9 percent

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast