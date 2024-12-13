Pennsylvania physician charged with illegal suboxone prescription

A physician in Jenkintown, Pa., has been charged with illegally prescribing Suboxone, a medication commonly used to treat opioid dependence.

The investigation into Kenneth Fox, MD, began in November 2023, following a complaint and his termination from Jefferson Health, according to a Dec. 12 news release from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

A patient reported that Dr. Fox's medical practice had changed significantly in the summer of 2023. Appointments were moved to the basement of a building where patients waited in a hallway without scheduled appointment times. Payments of $130 per visit were made through a mobile app, and patients were reportedly given a 30-day supply of Suboxone at each visit after payment.

In February 2024, undercover officers visited Dr. Fox's practice multiple times and received Suboxone on each occasion. Investigators used the Pennsylvania prescription drug monitoring program to determine that Dr. Fox had been prescribing Suboxone to 80 patients during the period under investigation.

Dr. Fox faces 12 counts each of administering a controlled substance by a practitioner and furnishing false or fraudulent records, as well as three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.