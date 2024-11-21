Pennsylvania NP sentenced for writing thousands of fraudulent Oxycodone prescription

A certified registered nurse practitioner in Harrisburg, Pa., was sentenced for writing fraudulent prescriptions for thousands of Oxycodone pills.

Joseph Sapp submitted false claims for prescriptions that were not medically necessary for himself and others in exchange for money, according to a Nov. 18 news release from the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office. He also confessed to forging prescriptions and providing drugs to others in exchange for money.

Mr. Sapp, who previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver, Medicaid fraud, forgery and related charges, was sentenced to 11.5 to 23 months followed by 8 years of probation