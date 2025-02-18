Pennsylvania man pleads no contest to posing as physician

A man from Slatington, Pa., has pleaded no contest to posing as a medical professional to give care to patients and file reimbursements through Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance programs.

According to a Feb. 14 news release from the state attorney general's office, Adam Herman, 44, pleaded guilty to 17 felonies and one misdemeanor. He identified himself as a physician, a certified registered nurse practitioner or a nurse to at least nine patients in personal care homes or assisted living facilities. He incorrectly prescribed medication and performed other procedures, including blood draws and injections, with no medical license of any kind.

In 2022, Mr. Herman and a physician jointly began operating a business that provided medical care to assisted living residents. While the other physician believed Mr. Herman was a CRNP, Mr. Herman's stated role at the practice was to run business operations, not provide medical care.

In September 2022, the physician became ill and was unable to run his practice. Mr. Herman obtained the physician's cell phone and utilized an authentication app to prescribe medication He submitted these prescriptions under the physician's name, claiming that they were authorized under him. Patients were subsequently provided unnecessary or inappropriate care, including prescribing diabetes medication to patients who were not diabetic.

He was charged with endangering the welfare of a care-dependent person, Medicaid fraud, theft by deception, insurance fraud, identity theft and practicing without a medical license.