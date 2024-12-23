Pennsylvania ASC unexpectedly closes 

Russel, Pa.-based Pine Grove Ambulatory Surgery Center unexpectedly closed Dec. 19, according to a statement on its Facebook page.

"It’s been an incredible journey, and we are so grateful to the patients, families and healthcare professionals who have been part of it," the statement said. "We are truly honored to have had the privilege of caring for you and your loved ones over the years."

The ASC employed 15 full-time and 14 part-time workers, including five part-time physicians, five full-time and four part-time registered nurses, the Times Observer reported Dec. 21.

According to state data cited by the Observer, patient revenue at the ASC had increased over the past three years from $2.5 million to $3.5 million in 2023, and spending had jumped from nearly $2.6 million to $3.6 million.

Patients can access medical records at the ASC until Jan. 10.