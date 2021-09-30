Pediatric surgery centers get $15M credit line

Glen Rock, Penn.-based Blue Cloud Pediatric Surgery Centers received a $15 million credit facility from CIBC Innovation Banking, the global financial services firm said Sept. 29.

The surgical organization provides dentistry and oral surgery to pediatric and special needs patients in more than 13 cities in Texas, Kansas, Florida, California and Ohio. It plans to use the funds to add more locations.

"Blue Cloud is an innovator in its field as it aims to provide dental care to underserved children who require emergency treatment. Blue Cloud is able to serve their patients within days rather than the customary nine to12-months wait caused by the backlog in the healthcare system," said Youssef Kabbani, a director for CIBC Innovation Banking. "We were very impressed by both the management team and its medical team’s focus on patient safety, while improving access and efficiency."