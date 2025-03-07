Patient infections, complications arise in wake of shuttered Iowa ASC

Patients of an Ames, Iowa, ASC that abruptly shuttered in February said they are facing infections and other post-procedure complications, the Ames Tribune reported March 7.

The Tribune reported Feb. 14 on a notice that was pinned to the front door of Sturm Cosmetic Surgery saying the center is no longer accepting patients and all appointments were canceled, but it was unclear when the center officially closed. The center's website is no longer active and has been scrubbed of all information.

Former patients have since come forward with complications that they are facing in the wake of the center's closure. Ames resident A.J. Gomez-Han told the Tribune that he contracted a bacterial infection and endured "a lot of discomfort" as a result of a pair of local surgeries he received at the facility in 2024. He was scheduled for a third operation at Sturm Cosmetic Surgery before it suddenly closed, according to the report.

Another former patient, Christine Heintz, told the Tribune that she underwent a two-year recovery after undergoing a procedure at the center, which led to her starting a Facebook group with almost 2,000 members and "dozens" of frustrated anecdotes, according to the report.

The lead surgeon, Lindsay Sturm, DO, remains actively licensed, according to the report, but is also facing two unrelated malpractice lawsuits — one for wrongful death and another seeking damages after a "negligent procedure."

Becker's has reached out to Dr. Sturm and will update this article if more information becomes available.