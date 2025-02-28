PAC plans to elect 100 physicians to Congress by 2030

Political action group 314 Action, a national grassroots organization that works to elect Democrats with science and medical backgrounds, has launched a campaign to elect 100 physicians to state offices and Congress by 2030.

The "Guardians of Public Health" program is billed as "the most ambitious recruitment effort by 314 Action in history," according to a Feb. 28 news release.

The group has pledged to spend $25 million by 2030 to meet its goal. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, MD, is co-chairing the effort nationally.

There are currently 27 Democratic physicians serving in state legislatures, six in the U.S. Congress and one governor.

"Electing doctors in state and federal positions across the country is the best way we can fight against RFK Jr. and everyone else promoting his dangerous agenda. We need to replace his cronies with doctors who will put the health and safety of their community first — and I'm proud to be on the frontlines of this crucial work," Dr. Green said in the release.