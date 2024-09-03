Ozempic's impact on COVID-19 deaths

A new study has found that patients taking weight loss medications including Ozempic and Wegovy are less likely to die from COVID-19, according to a Sept. 2 report from CNBC.

While individuals taking semaglutide can still contract COVID-19, they had a 33% lower chance of dying from the sickness, according to a study published by the Journal of the American College of Cardiology at the end of August.

The studies also show that semaglutide can reduce a patient's risk of serious heart events such as heart attacks and strokes.