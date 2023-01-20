Over half of physicians would take pay cut for more work-life balance, report says

Over half of U.S. physicians (53 percent) reported that they would take a pay cut for improved work-life balance, according to Medscape's Jan. 20 "Lifestyle and Happiness Report 2023."

The other 47 percent of physicians would not take a pay cut for more balance. Medscape's survey looked at 9,200 physicians across 29 different specialties

Forty percent of average American workers also said they would take a pay cut for more balance, according to a survey from the National Bureau of Economic Research.

The percent of physicians who would take a pay cut for more balance has fluctuated over the last four years, dipping down to about 49 percent in 2019.

In 2020, the number rose to about 53 percent, dropping to 45 percent in 2021 and 47 percent in 2022.