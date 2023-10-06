Over half of PAs are burnt out: Here are 7 things for ASC leaders to know

About 60% of physician assistants reported feeling burned out this year, according to Medscape's "Physician Assistant Burnout Report," published Oct. 6. An additional 29% reported feeling depressed, while 24% felt both burnt out and depressed.

Here are six additional things to know about PA burnout:

1. When asked to rank their burnout on a scale of one to five, 39% rated it at a three, while 22% rated it at a four and 16% rated it at a five.

2. A plurality of PAs (39%) have felt burnt out for one to two years.

3. The majority of PAs (52%) feel more burnt out now than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. The top cause of PA burnout is too many bureaucratic tasks, including charting and paperwork.

5. The majority of PAs (72%) believe that burnout has negatively impacted their personal relationships.

6. The top coping mechanisms PAs use to deal with burnout include sleep, exercise and self isolation.