Outpatient ultrasound procedure for Parkinson's gets FDA nod

The FDA approved an ultrasound procedure to treat symptoms of Parkinson's that can be performed in an outpatient setting, according to a Nov. 17 news release from Charlottesville-based University of Virginia.

The incisionless procedure uses focused ultrasound from Insightec's Exablate Neuro device to interrupt faulty brain circuits, according to the release. It can be used to treat problems with mobility, rigidity and involuntary movements that are common with Parkinson's.

"This FDA approval of focused ultrasound pallidotomy allows for more treatment options if medications become ineffective or cause disabling side effects," UVA Health neurosurgeon Jeff Elias, MD, who led UVA's testing of the technology, told The Birmingham Times. "While this procedure does not provide a cure for Parkinson's disease, there is now a less-invasive option for patients suffering with medication-induced dyskinesia or severe motor deficits."

Though insurance providers are unlikely to cover the procedure initially, due to it being so new, Dr. Elias said its outpatient compatibility makes it popular with patients. Prior to the approval, available treatments for Parkinson's symptoms included drugs, which not all patients respond to, and invasive deep-brain surgeries, according to the release.