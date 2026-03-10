Orthopedic group partners with Anthem

Athens (Ga.) Orthopedic Clinic and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia are partnering to expand patient access in the state.

Under the partnership, Anthem members will have access to AOC’s services including ASCs, urgent care centers, imaging and outpatient therapy across the practice’s 10 locations, according to a March 9 news release.

“For 60 years, our mission has been to improve access to orthopedic care while continually raising the standard for treatment and patient experience with services available 7-days a week,” Michael Boblitz, CEO of AOC, said in the release. “Partnering with Anthem allows us to continue investing in advanced outpatient care, shorten recovery times, and serve our community with the expertise and compassion patients have come to expect from AOC.”

Earlier in March Anthem’s Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Indiana also inked an orthopedic partnership with Indianapolis-based OrthoIndy and Franciscan Health’s Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics in Carmel.