OrthoIllinois ASC in Wisconsin back on the table after rezoning clears hurdle

The Beloit, Wis., Plan Commission narrowly passed a medical rezoning change Aug. 18, paving the way for a proposed ASC from Rockford, Ill.-based OrthoIllinois. Representatives from Beloit Health System continued to voice their opposition.

In addition to replacing "hospital" with "medical facility" as a use category, the proposal would remove emergency medical care from the retail category. It would also remove medical and dental clinics from the office use category.

Supporters argued that the changes would foster competition and provide residents with more healthcare options. Beloit Health System representatives dissented, saying the presence of a new for-profit OrthoIllinois ASC could harm Beloit Health System's health service offerings, leading to possible staff reductions.

OrthoIllinois CEO Don Schreiner responded to concerns that his company's proposed ASC would target patients with private insurance, saying it estimates about 30 percent of revenue would come from public providers such as Medicare and Medicaid.

The Beloit City Council will have the final say on whether the zoning changes take effect. Two council members are employees of Beloit Health System, and they both say they won't recuse themselves from voting on the zoning change. Their Beloit Health System employment doesn't create a conflict of interest, they said.