Oregon surgery center enters partnership to increase bed capacity

The Bend (Ore.) Surgery Center has entered a partnership with Bend Transitional Care and Summit Health to expand bed capacity for short-term surgical recovery in the community.

Over the last few years, the region has suffered from a lack of access to recovery beds, according to a Sept. 12 press release.

Bend Transitional Care will also share its staff with the surgery center as part of the partnership.

"This partnership creates the dependable and predictable bed capacity for Central Oregonians in the rare event that surgical patients need a day or two of recovery time post procedure," Todd Currier, administrator at Bend Surgery Center, said in the release. "As we work with Bend Transitional Care and Summit Health, the surgery center will have the opportunity to meet the medical needs of our patients through the expansion of some traditional complex surgical services offered in an ambulatory setting."