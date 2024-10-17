Oregon physician clinic to close

Legacy Medical Group Wooburn (Ore.) Clinic will permanently close Dec. 31, The Lund Report said Oct. 15.

The primary care physician at that clinic, Brian Bedolla, MD, will move to Legacy Medical Group—Bridgeport in Lake Oswego, Ore., the system said in a statement shared with the Report. Legacy informed patients at the clinic of the closure in a letter earlier in October.

Patients of the Woodburn clinic will still be able to schedule virtual appointments with their primary care physician or schedule in-person appointments with Dr. Bedolla at the Bridgeport clinic.

According to the report, the city "already faces a deficit in local medical centers. Woodburn does not have a hospital within city limits" It also notes that following the closure of the Woodburn clinic, the city will have three remaining primary care offices.

Legacy Medical Group did not immediately respond to Becker's request for comment.