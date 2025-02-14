Oregon eyes ban on physician noncompetes: 4 things to know

State lawmakers in Oregon are considering two bills that would ban noncompete agreements for healthcare workers.

Here are four things to know about the bills:

1. The legislation comes after thousands of patients in Eugene, Ore., were left without primary care when physicians began leaving the Oregon Medical Group, but were prevented from working in the area by noncompete agreements, The Lund Report reported Feb. 13.

2. One of the bills would specifically exempt licensed health care professionals from noncompete agreements.

3. Another group of lawmakers are sponsoring a second bill that would only apply to noncompete agreements for professionals licensed by the Oregon Medical Board, including physicians, physician associates, podiatrists and acupuncturists. It would create an exception for professionals with at least a 5% ownership in a business.

4. The Oregon Medical Association supports both bills, according to Lund.