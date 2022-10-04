Oregon ASC expands operations to offer overnight stays

Bend (Ore.) Surgery Center partnered with Summit Health and Bend Transitional Care to begin offering overnight stays at the facility, The Bulletin reported Oct. 4.

Patients at Bend Surgery Center requiring overnight care will stay at the Bend Transitional Care nursing home while Summit Health, a physician network, will provide additional nursing care.

The ASC has also doubled its number of operating and procedure rooms to eight and six, respectively. This expansion allows the center to perform more than 20,000 surgeries a year, according to The Bulletin.

Bend Surgery Center is independently owned by a group of 50 surgeons and ASC chain AmSurg.