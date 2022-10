Of the healthcare companies listed on the S&P 500, only 2 percent have a female CEO, according to a report from CNN Business.

One in every 56 healthcare companies on the S&P 500 have a female CEO, with healthcare being the industry with the second lowest number of female CEOs, followed only by energy.

Thirty-two out of 224, or 14 percent, of C-level executives in the healthcare company S&P 500 are female.

Healthcare has the worst C-suite representation on the S&P 500, tied with energy.