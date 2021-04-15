One Medical Passport creates ASC advisory board

One Medical Passport, an online patient preadmission system used by ASCs nationally, announced the creation of its ASC Leader Advisory Board.

The company aims to gain feedback from ASCs on ways to make surgery safer, more cost-effective and more convenient, according to an April 15 release.

Here are two members of the board:

1. Leticia Ramirez, director of nursing for Illinois Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Surgery Center in Morton Grove.

2. Susan Alexander, MSN, RN, administrator at the Reading (Pa.) Hospital SurgiCenter at Spring Ridge.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.