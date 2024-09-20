ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Older physicians hit harder by pay cuts

Patsy Newitt -  

Thirty six percent of physicians above the age of 46 experienced a pay cut in the last year, according to a recent Physicians Foundation survey

The 2024 Survey of America's Current and Future Physicians surveyed 1,723 physicians, residents and medical students between June 17 and July 16, 2024.

Here's a breakdown of the percentage of physicians who received a pay cut in the last year by age and employment type: 

  • Less than 45-years-old: 18%
  • More than 46-years-old: 26%
  • Employed: 23%
  • Independent: 40%

