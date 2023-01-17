Oklahoma PAs sue state over new administrative rules

The Oklahoma Academy of Physician Assistants is suing the state for new administrative rules made by two agencies that are inconsistent with current state laws, the Oklahoma City Sentinel reported Jan. 15.

The organization is suing the Oklahoma State Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision and the Oklahoma State Board of Pharmacy, according to a press release obtained by the publication.

"The lawsuit asserts the administrative rules recently adopted by the Medical Board are inconsistent with the statutory scheme authorizing and controlling Schedule II through V medications prescribed by physician assistants and therefore exceeds the Medical Board's statutory authority," the release said.

The lawsuit also alleges that information provided to pharmacists by the state pharmacy board is inconsistent with state law, making it more difficult for physician assistants to prescribe medications for patients.