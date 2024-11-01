Oklahoma ASC aims to offset costs with solar panels

The Surgery Center of Enid (Okla.) has installed solar panels in a bid to reduce its energy costs, according to an Oct. 31 report from the Enid News & Eagle.

The ASC placed panels on two acres of ground behind its facility after being approached by a local solar developer company.

The facility expects the panels to take care of 60% of their annual electrical needs.

"What excites us about this energy option is that it will help our country become energy independent because of all our different options," Greg Leap, an administrator at the surgery center, told the News & Eagle.